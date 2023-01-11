Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) PT Raised to $183.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.
NYSE CW opened at $166.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.26. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $124.37 and a twelve month high of $182.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.82 and a 200 day moving average of $154.11.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,983,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 98.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $268,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
