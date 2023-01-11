Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) PT Raised to $183.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

NYSE CW opened at $166.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.26. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $124.37 and a twelve month high of $182.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.82 and a 200 day moving average of $154.11.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $630.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,983,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 98.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $268,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

