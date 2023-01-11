CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.65-$8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $314.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.81 billion. CVS Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.70-$8.90 EPS.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.9 %

CVS stock opened at $90.65 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

