Cwm LLC Acquires 1,144 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.10% of La-Z-Boy worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 540.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LZB opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $37.76.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $611.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.50 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

