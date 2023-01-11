Cwm LLC Acquires 476 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $255.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

