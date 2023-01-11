Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 440.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 17.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $245.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.49. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $292.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.25.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

