Cwm LLC Boosts Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of CDW by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.57.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $186.38 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.60.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

