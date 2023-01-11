Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 78.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 31,384 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 245,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 19.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 489,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after buying an additional 78,624 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $86.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.