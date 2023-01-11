Cwm LLC Buys 2,898 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 358.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. Mizuho downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

ED opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day moving average of $94.00. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

