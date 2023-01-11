Cwm LLC Buys 627 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after acquiring an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,334,000 after acquiring an additional 344,578 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,591,000 after acquiring an additional 302,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,349,000 after acquiring an additional 298,296 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS stock opened at $105.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.66 and its 200-day moving average is $100.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Stephens boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.36.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

