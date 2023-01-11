Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.05.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $458.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.79. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $730.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.