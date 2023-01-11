Cwm LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.22% of National Presto Industries worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of NPK stock opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $501.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.59. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.70.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $69.68 million during the quarter.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

