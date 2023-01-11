Cwm LLC Has $749,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 511.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 207.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 82.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 487.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Stock Performance

IMCB stock opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 12-month low of $52.68 and a 12-month high of $70.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.07.

