Cwm LLC Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

SKYY stock opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.56. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $102.01.

Featured Stories

