Cwm LLC Has $865,000 Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $173.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC dropped their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

