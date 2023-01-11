Cwm LLC Has $908,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,427 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

