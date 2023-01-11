Cwm LLC Purchases 18,414 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 373.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in FirstEnergy by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

