Cwm LLC Purchases 19,665 Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUST opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

