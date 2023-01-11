Cwm LLC Purchases 552 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Synopsys by 119.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,292,000 after purchasing an additional 511,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 48.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $89,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $54,367,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 16.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,186,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 168,959 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $327.63 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

