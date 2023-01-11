Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $432,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 40,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

