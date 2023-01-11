Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.