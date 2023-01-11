Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,022,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,880 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 8.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 621,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 50,624 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 81.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.64.

Shares of SPOT opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $240.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -47.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

