Cwm LLC Sells 5,657 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $67.49 and a one year high of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

