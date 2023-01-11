D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1,856.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,410,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.9 %

DHI opened at $93.58 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $104.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

