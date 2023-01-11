Dakota Semler Buys 155,189 Shares of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Rating) CEO Dakota Semler purchased 155,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $145,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,453,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,035.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dakota Semler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Dakota Semler purchased 15,000 shares of XOS stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $9,600.00.

XOS Trading Up 57.5 %

XOSWW stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Xos, Inc. has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.48.

