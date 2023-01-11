DARTH Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.48 (DAH)

DARTH (DAH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. DARTH has a total market cap of $638.29 million and $1.48 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DARTH token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DARTH has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DARTH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00443137 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.58 or 0.01305036 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,458.21 or 0.31299605 BTC.

DARTH Token Profile

DARTH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. DARTH’s official message board is darth383-000apy.medium.com. The official website for DARTH is darth.finance. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09.

Buying and Selling DARTH

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.19639737 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DARTH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DARTH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DARTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DARTH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.