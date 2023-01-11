Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DAWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $22.82 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,852.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $250,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,215,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,343,961.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,896,852.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,178 shares of company stock worth $2,458,187. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

