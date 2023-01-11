DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives $41.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of analysts have commented on DCP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DCP Midstream by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in DCP Midstream by 9.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in DCP Midstream by 3.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in DCP Midstream by 4.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in DCP Midstream by 104.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Price Performance

DCP stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

