Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $60.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DELL. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Shares of DELL opened at $42.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.98. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $61.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.07.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,993,000 after purchasing an additional 283,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

