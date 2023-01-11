Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Delta Apparel Stock Performance

Delta Apparel stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

About Delta Apparel

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.