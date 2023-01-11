Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Delta Apparel Stock Performance
Delta Apparel stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88.
About Delta Apparel
Featured Articles
