DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $165.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $128.48 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $130.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day moving average of $107.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632 in the last 90 days. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

