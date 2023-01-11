Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,158 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Dollar Tree worth $32,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $145.88 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

