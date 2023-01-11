Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE D opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.54.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.