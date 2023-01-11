Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 6,725 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $77.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 516.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 423,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,566,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

