DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Holdings Trimmed by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in DoorDash by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,046 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoorDash Stock Down 0.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

DASH opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $152.49.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

