Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2023

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRXGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 701.60 ($8.55).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($14.32) to GBX 950 ($11.57) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 598 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 820 ($9.99) to GBX 1,000 ($12.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.31) to GBX 825 ($10.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Drax Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Drax Group stock opened at GBX 634.50 ($7.73) on Friday. Drax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 467.20 ($5.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.31). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 620.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 648.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,254.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Drax Group

(Get Rating)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.