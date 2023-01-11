Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 701.60 ($8.55).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($14.32) to GBX 950 ($11.57) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 598 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 820 ($9.99) to GBX 1,000 ($12.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.31) to GBX 825 ($10.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of Drax Group stock opened at GBX 634.50 ($7.73) on Friday. Drax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 467.20 ($5.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.31). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 620.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 648.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,254.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

