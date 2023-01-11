Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DCT. Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

Shares of DCT opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.73, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.22. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $30.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1,040.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

