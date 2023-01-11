Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $36.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.94, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 145.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 793.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $54,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.