EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EchoStar worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). EchoStar had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $497.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.10 million. Analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SATS shares. Raymond James cut shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

