EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Cuts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.12.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

Salesforce stock opened at $147.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $239.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.44 billion, a PE ratio of 526.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.32 and its 200 day moving average is $157.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $328,877.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,598,010.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,309,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.