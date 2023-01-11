EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Decreases Stock Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 502,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 36,124 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,534,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,002,000 after acquiring an additional 108,581 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 321,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 42,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

ATSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $516.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

