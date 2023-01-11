Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) & NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Critical Review

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) and NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eisai and NexTech AR Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eisai 0 2 0 0 2.00 NexTech AR Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

NexTech AR Solutions has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 324.52%. Given NexTech AR Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NexTech AR Solutions is more favorable than Eisai.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eisai 4.11% 3.86% 2.50% NexTech AR Solutions -188.71% -128.35% -106.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eisai and NexTech AR Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Eisai and NexTech AR Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eisai $6.74 billion 2.79 $426.79 million $0.87 75.40 NexTech AR Solutions $20.69 million 2.84 -$26.05 million ($0.26) -2.27

Eisai has higher revenue and earnings than NexTech AR Solutions. NexTech AR Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eisai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Eisai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of NexTech AR Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Eisai has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTech AR Solutions has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eisai beats NexTech AR Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eisai

Eisai Co., Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures. The company also provides Lyrica for pain treatment; Dayvigo, an anti-insomnia drug for the treatment of adults with insomnia; Lenvima, an anticancer agent/molecular targeted medicine for the treatment of thyroid cancer, renal cell carcinoma in combination with everolimus, and hepatocellular carcinoma; and Halaven, an anticancer agent/microtubule dynamics inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer and liposarcoma. In addition, it offers Pariet, a proton-pump inhibitor for the treatment of gastric and duodenal ulcers, reflux esophagitis, and eradication of Helicobacter pylori infections, etc.; Humira, a fully human anti-TNF-a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis; and Chocola BB plus, a vitamin B2 preparation for rough skin and stomatitis, as well as various products, which include third-class OTC drugs, designated quasi-drugs, and food with nutrient function. The company was formerly known as Nihon Eisai Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Eisai Co., Ltd. in 1955. Eisai Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on residential vacuums, supplies, and parts, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store; and nextlevelninjas.com that provides services to help vendors using e-commerce platforms. The company also offers various smartphone applications, including ARitize Maps that allows users to spatially map their location and populate it with interactive 3D objects, navigations, wayfinding, audio, and other; ARitize 3D for eCommerce, an end-to-end AR platform that enables users to embed a 3D model in a product page on an ecommerce website; ARitize Swirl, a swirling (rotating) 3D asset on the header or page of an ecommerce website; ARitize Social Swirl, a social media AR filter designed to promote and visualize ecommerce products; ARitize Ads, an ad solution for captivating 3D ads; ARitize CAD enables the conversion of CAD files into 3D/AR models at scale; ARitize Decorator enables to virtually preview home furnishing and decor in a desired location; and ARitize Holograms, a human hologram creator mobile app. In addition, it provides ARitize CPG, an interactive AR hologram app; ARitize Labs that offers pre-recorded AR learning objects; ARitize Events 3D, a virtual and hybrid events platform; ARitize Portals to transport users into new environments using AR; ARitize Capture that allows user to create 3D AR photo realistic models from their smartphones; ARitize Play to experience AR technology; and Map D, a virtual events platform that allows organizers to create, host, and manage live events. NexTech AR Solutions Corp. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

