Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elior Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Elior Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut shares of Elior Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.69) to €2.00 ($2.15) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.69) to €2.20 ($2.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Elior Group Price Performance

Shares of ELROF stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. Elior Group has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

