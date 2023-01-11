Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

EARN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.83.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $99.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.70. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $11.07.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently -28.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.