Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ERJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Embraer stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 144.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Embraer had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Research analysts predict that Embraer will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 241.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 23.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

