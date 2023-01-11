Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EPD. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $28.65.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

