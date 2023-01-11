Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Legend Biotech Co.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a report released on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.20 for the year. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.52) per share.

LEGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Shares of LEGN opened at $49.81 on Monday. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.86 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $47.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 428.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

