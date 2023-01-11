Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nordson Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2024 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.80.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $241.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $247.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Nordson by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

