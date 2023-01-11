Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

ELS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average of $67.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $83.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 70.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.