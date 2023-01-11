Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.3 %

EQR stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average is $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.