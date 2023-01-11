Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock Position Trimmed by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESS. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.70.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $214.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.54. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.24 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

